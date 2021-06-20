Vizag zoo to organise virtual summer camp from June 28 to July 24

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 June 2021 18:59 IST

Students to have two hours of classes every day

A virtual summer camp – 2021 will be organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) for the students aged from 12 to 18 years from June 28 to July 4. Students will have two hours of classes every day on animal world of Vizag zoo, animal behaviour studies, management of animals at zoo, rescue of wild animals, butterflies and veterinary care of zoo animals.

There will also be some fun activities and daily assignments, said IGZP officials. Interested students should fill applications available on the zoo website (www.vizagzoo.com). The last date to fill the application is June 25. Every participant will get an e-certificate, special souvenir kit and one free visit to zoo after the zoo opens. For details, contact 0891 2552081 or 94411 30894 during office hours or visit the zoo website.

