Vizag zoo to organise online quiz competition

On the occasion of National Endangered Species Day, officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online quiz competition for school / college going students. Twenty-five questions needed to be answered by the participants in 20 minutes. The online participation link will be available on website www.vizagzoo.com from May 21 10 a.m. to May 22 10 p.m.. The officials said that interested can log on into the website on given time and participate. Every participant will get an online participation certificate which he / she can download after the quiz.