On the occasion of National Endangered Species Day, officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online quiz competition for school / college going students. Twenty-five questions needed to be answered by the participants in 20 minutes. The online participation link will be available on website www.vizagzoo.com from May 21 10 a.m. to May 22 10 p.m.. The officials said that interested can log on into the website on given time and participate. Every participant will get an online participation certificate which he / she can download after the quiz.
Vizag zoo to organise online quiz competition
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
May 20, 2021 18:13 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
May 20, 2021 18:13 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Sedition case, arrest of Raghurama Raju not knee-jerk reaction: Andhra government tells Supreme Court
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 20, 2021 6:13:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vizag-zoo-to-organise-online-quiz-competition/article34606612.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story