Vizag zoo to organise competition on reduce, reuse and recycle

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2021 20:38 IST

In connection with World Environment Day, to be held on June 5, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is organising a unique competition. IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the programme aims at encouraging people to reuse unwanted items in their homes. The theme of the competition is reduce, reuse and recycle.

“Families can join this creative activity and make an art craft from waste material and should demonstrate its usage. The best ones will be given a surprise gift. Participants should make a video of the process of making the art craft of not more than one minute and send it to IGZP through Google Drive link to events.igzp@gmail.com,” she said. The entries should be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 5.

Advertising

Advertising