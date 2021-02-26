Vizag zoo to mark World Wildlife Day with workshops

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, scheduled on March 3, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will conduct a workshop on various topics such as Biodiversity of Butterflies, Reptiles Awareness Session and Wildlife at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, for students from schools and colleges at the zoo on that day.
IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said that the programme is intended to create awareness on the importance of wildlife and the various interactions between humans and wildlife. She also said that the workshop will be followed by a quiz and a zoo tour. The top three winners of the quiz will be awarded exciting prizes.
She added that interested candidates can enrol themselves for the workshop by mailing their details to igzpvizag@gmail.com on or before March 1 by 5 p.m. with their name, age and contact number. They can also contact T.Ch.V.Ramana, Public Relation Officer (9441130894) or M. Purushottam, Zoo Biologist (9000151920) for further details. The curator said that all the participants will receive certificates.
