Vizag zoo to hold drawing contest on International Zebra Day

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will conduct drawing competitions for students of Classes I to XII on January 31 to mark International Zebra Day.

The competition will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Zoo Bioscope in three categories.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the programme is intended to create awareness among children about the zebra and the challenges it faces in its natural habitat.

The topic for Class I to VI is ‘Worksheets on Zebra’, while for Class VII and VIII, the topic is ‘Zebras in Vizag Zoo’. Similarly for Class IX to XII, the topic is ‘Role of Zebras in its habitat’.

Zoo officials added that entry is free for all participants. They also added that schools can bring interested students to the zoo on the day. For more details, contact M. Purushottam, biologist at 9000151920.

