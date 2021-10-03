Vizag zoo inks pact with zoo in Italy

Officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Parco Natura Viva – Garda Zoological Park, Italy’ as a part of the initiative of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi. The MoU was signed, as a part of vision plan to develop world class standards in zoos in the country. This MoU was signed through video conference mode due to the COVID-19 situation

The CZA had selected 15 zoos in the country to collaborate with the foreign zoos for best practices in zoo maintenance and knowledge exchange in various fields like conservation, zoo design and planning, conservation breeding and research and, animal exchange programmes.

“It is an honour for the Vizag zoo to get this recognition and get associated with Parco Natura Viva, Italy, which is doing a great work in the field of conservation. This MoU will give us an opportunity to work on information exchange between the two zoos and learn new concepts which will help develop the IGZP as per international standards,” said IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria.

Ms. Nandani spoke on the topic ‘COVID-19: Impact and Management Interventions at the IGZP’ during the video conference.

Wildlife Week celebrations

Around 110 students from various schools and colleges attended the inaugural session of World Wildlife Week-2021 celebrations organised at the Zoo Bioscope here on Saturday. Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, P. Ram Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer, Anant Shankar and a few others attended the programme. An elocution competition on the theme of ‘Wildlife in changed world and its conservation’ was organised on the occasion. The IGZP Curator said that there will be free entry for children below 12 years till October 8 as part of the week.