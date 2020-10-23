Vizag zoo curator clarifies on rankings

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2020 00:40 IST

IGZP is among 10 zoos selected for world-class development

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Nandani Salaria refuted rumours that the IGZP stood first among 10 zoos across the country to be selected for development along the lines of international standards.

According to Ms. Salaria, a few months ago, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had chosen IGZP along with nine other zoos in the country for being upgraded as a world-class zoo with a 10-year vision plan.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Salaria said that the aim behind the move is to bring the standards concerning animal upkeep, staff welfare and visitor amenities on par with world-class zoos. She said that the zoo was chosen after a series of presentations and online meetings with the officials from CZA.

“We had given presentations on various trends and opportunities that the IGZP has. We explained about the scenic location, topography and the natural setting that the zoo provides, as well as the threats and challenges faced by it. After taking everything into consideration, the officials selected 10 zoo parks including Vizag zoo,” she said.

She also clarified that there is no ranking system of the 10 selected zoos. “Each zoo has its own strengths, challenges and opportunities which they need to work out,” she said.

Ms Salaria added that CZA has chosen a consultant who will be visiting IGZP to help them prepare a 10-year vision plan. The plan will be implemented in due course, she said.