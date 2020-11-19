Vizag zoo collects ₹3.60 lakh on Nagula Chavithi

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 November 2020 01:06 IST

As anticipated by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) authorities, there was a huge turnout at the zoo on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’ here on Wednesday.

The IGZP witnessed 6,725 visitors on Wednesday, almost 10 times the number of visitors on Tuesday. This was the second day that the zoo was open after being closed for almost eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, 672 visitors visited the zoo park and the revenue collected was ₹42,264. But on Wednesday, with 6,725 visitors, the zoo collected ₹3.60 lakh in a single day. Officials expect that the zoo will see a better turnout during the weekends during the ‘Karthika Masam’ as many are likely to organise picnics and get-togethers.

Officials said that they checked the body temperature of every visitor before allowing them into the zoo, and did not allow those who had come without wearing a mask. Officials also strictly instructed the visitors not to light fireworks at the snake pits. Many who had come to offer prayers were told to leave after finishing their prayers to avoid crowding, in the wake of COVID-19.