Vizag zoo buzzes with activity on World Wildlife Day

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) celebrated World Wildlife Day with the rest of the world by organising a series of activities for school- and college-going students on Wednesday.

In order to create awareness on the need for wildlife conservation, a signature campaign was also organised on the theme ‘I express my support in protecting wildlife’ at the entrance of the zoo. Students and visitors enthusiastically took part and signed on the board during the campaign.

A number of students attended a zoo tour and visited all the animal enclosures. During the tour, officials explained to them about the animals, their food habits, the biodiversity of the butterflies, and some common myths about snakes.

IGZP curator Nandari Salaria stressed the need to conserve wildlife and said that students should take the lead in protecting the wildlife around us from an early age. She also spoke about the dangers of rising plastic pollution.

Later, a quiz was organised on the topic ‘Wildlife’ and prizes and certificates were given to the winners and all participants respectively.

The event was followed by a webinar on wildlife conservation in Andhra Pradesh. Senior scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India, Andhra Pradesh Forest Department officials, representatives from several NGOs and aspiring researchers participated in the webinar. Panellists discussed about the measures being taken for wildlife conservation so far and the steps needed to be taken in the future.