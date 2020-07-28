Vizag youth builds ‘indigenous’ file-sharing app

A city student has developed a file-sharing app which he claims will offer an alternative to the popular SHAREit app that was among several Chinese apps banned by the Central Government.

B.S.S. Madhav, a student of GITAM Deemed to be University, with the help of three friends, has developed the app which he has christened ‘IndiaShare’. The app claims to provide advanced safety and security features along with entertainment and news sections.

“The idea of developing the app struck me during the lockdown and I contacted three of my school friends – Prashant Sengar and Ritesh Singh (IIIT, Una, Himachal Pradesh) and Preet Singh (NIET, Noida) — and they readily agreed,” Mr. Madhav, a fourth year ECE student, told The Hindu.

“We launched the app on Google Play Store on June 25. For mobile-to-mobile transfer of files, both mobiles should have the app. For transfer of files from mobile to laptop, the laptop needs to have Google Chrome,” he said.

“Like other apps, we too seek permission from the user, and on obtaining the same from the client, a unique ID is created for seamless connectivity between the client and receiver. We do not sell the personal information of our clients to third parties, unlike some app providers. We mention in Google Play Store why we collect the information,” Mr. Madhav said.

“Apart from sharing of files, we recently added entertainment and news sections apart from content that is useful for students. News will be filtered to prevent the spread of fake information. At present, the app is available in Telugu, Hindi and English, but in the future, we plan to add more languages,” he said.

“The app needs to be regularly updated to add new features and equip readers with the latest updates. We have roped in Akanksha Tiwari, a 3rd year student of IIIT, Himachal Pradesh, to assist our team. The app can be downloaded for free. We are looking for sponsors to meet the app maintenance costs,” he said.