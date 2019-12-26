Vizag woman to represent India at Mrs. World pageant

City-based pageant winner Smrite Bhatia will represent India at the Mrs. World competitions to be held in Los Angeles, United States in 2020.

Ms. Bhatia, who won the Covisionara Global Mrs. India 2019-20 title last month, held a press conference in the city on Thursday to announce her participation in the upcoming worldwide beauty pageant.

Originally from Mumbai, Ms. Bhatia shifted to the city after marrying Priyank Bhatia, a marine surveyor hailing from Visakhapatnam. Ms. Bhatia is a professional visual merchandiser and trainer for various brands in the country.

“My journey started three months ago after being shortlisted in the competition. A proper timetable, goal sheet and eight hours of work everyday helped me win awards. For any competition, I complete my preparation a month in advance and divide my time equally between family and professional responsibilities,” Ms. Bhatia said.

She is a proud recipient of various titles, including Mrs. India Regency International, Mrs. Andhra, Mrs. Beauty with Purpose, Mrs. Tech Diva, Mrs. Ramp Walk and Mrs. Talented.

“Through these competitions, I hope to carry forward the aspirations of a billion people and show the world the fantastic progress that womanhood has made, not just in India but worldwide,” Ms. Bhatia said.