Vizag will host international meet on irrigation and drainage, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Saturday stated that the 25 th International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage would be held in Visakhapatnam in November 2023. The International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) will conduct the congress with the theme ‘Tackling water scarcity in agriculture’. 

In a tweet, Mr. Rambabu said, “We have participated in the ICID Conference at Adelaide, Australia and received the ‘World Heritage Irrigation Structure’ award for Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. We have invited ICID delegates all over the globe for the 25 th ICID congress to be held in Visakhapatnam in 2023.”

Mr. Rambabu led the State delegation to the ICID Adelaide conference on October 6.

According to ICID, R. Giridhar, Director of the Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage, Ministry of Jal Shakthi, and Dr. K. Yella Reddy, Dean, Agriculture Engineering and Technology, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, will be the officials associated with the 2023 congress.


