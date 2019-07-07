‘Vizag will be promoted as IT destination’

Stating that the YSRCP government would brand Visakhapatnam as an IT destination, Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Saturday that they would unveil a new policy for promotion of IT in 100 days.

After a review meeting with the representatives of the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) and IT companies at the Tech Hub, along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, he said the government would ensure balanced development in both urban and semi-urban areas by promoting BPOs and MSME units to create jobs for locals.

Asked to comment on the deals signed during the TDP regime, including the Adani Data Technology Park envisaging an investment of ₹70,000 crore and other projects, Mr. Goutham Reddy said they would take a decision based on merit.

‘No witch-hunt’

“All the deals that are good and finalised as per norms will continue. We will not indulge in witch-hunt,” the Minister said.

Making it clear that State’s interest would be their utmost priority, the Minister said in response to a question that the hype created over fintech and blockchain during the earlier regime would not continue. He said they would facilitate good governance.

On speculation over the AP Innovation Society, he ruled out indulging in destructive governance.

‘Merit only criterion’

“We will look at decisions taken earlier strictly on merit,” he said, and promised to release ₹50 crore for encouraging innovation and startups.

Focus on startups would continue, Mr. Goutham Reddy said, adding they would adopt market-specific business models for which the government had already initiated discussions. Mr. Goutham Reddy said, once the draft IT Policy was ready, they would seek suggestions and objections over it from the stakeholders. On the Designated Technology Park (DTP) Policy, he said they would review the allotments made with an ulterior motive. He said they would continue giving incentives in phases to the IT companies for creating jobs, and pointed out that all the deals signed during the past five years would be brought to the notice of the Cabinet Sub-Committee formed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Principal Secretary, IT, Anoop Singh, former CEO of A.P. Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) Tirumala Rao Chamalla, Joint Director, STPI, M.P. Dubey and ITAAP president R.L. Narayana were present.