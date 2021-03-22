Vizag unlikely to face water shortage

22 March 2021 23:57 IST

Comfortable storage levels in all reservoirs, say officials

As summer sets in, water levels in the major reservoirs and water bodies in the district stand at good levels. Thanks to the copious rains in the last two years, officials say there will not be any drinking water crisis in Vizag this season.

According to the statistics provided by the officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), as of Friday, the water level of the Yeleru canal was 81.71 metres against the maximum of 86.56, Thatipudi reservoir 292.50 feet (297), Raiwada reservoir 107.56 metres (114), Mudasarlova reservoir 163.80 feet (169) and Meghadrigedda 58.40 (61).

"Rains in the last two years were good. Hopefully, we will not have any drinking water crisis this year. Water levels in all the reservoirs, including the Yeleru canal are good," says the Superintending Engineer, (Water Supply) GVMC, K. Venugopal.

In 2017, many areas in the city, including Bheemili and some parts of Madhurawada, faced drinking water shortage as most of the reservoirs in the city limits dried up. The water released from Yeleru was shared to many areas. Some localities received water once in two days. "However, this year, we will not see such a situation as the water levels are good," says the official.

GVMC requires 80 million gallons per day (MGD) of water supply in the city. Almost 40 MGD is being drawn from the Yeleru canal and 10 MGD from the Thatipudi reservoir. The Raiwada reservoir contributes 16 MGD and Meghadrigedda supplies nine MGD. One MGD is being drawn from the Mudasarlova reservoir.