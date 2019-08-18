Vizag traffic constable wins gold at international event

A traffic police constable from Visakhapatnam, P. Krishna, won gold at a triathlon event in the ongoing 18th World Police & Fire Games.

The event is being conducted at Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province, from August 8 to 18. About 70 nations are taking part in the event.

Mr. Krishna joined the Visakhapatnam City Police as a constable in 2009 and is presently posted at Bheemunipatnam Traffic Police Station. Divis Labs has extended financial support for Mr. Krishna’s trip. He is an athlete and international-level swimmer. He has also bagged several medals in various events and has brought laurels to the police department at the national and international level.

Earlier, he represented India in the Ironman Triathlon Championship held at Busselton, Western Australia, in December 2017 and secured 101st place out of 3,000 participants. He also participated in the World Ironman Triathlon Championship held in Barcelona in October 2018, and secured 125th place out of 3,500 participants.