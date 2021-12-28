Andhra Pradesh

Vizag tops State in implementation of Vahana Mitra, says official

Visakhapatnam district has bagged the first place in the State in the implementation of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme for the owners of autorickshaws, taxis and maxi cab.

In the first phase, a financial assistance of ₹34.77 crore was extended to 34,778 beneficiairies during June and July, this year, for 2021-22 fiscal. In the second phase, ₹63.50 lakh was given to 635 new beneficiaries, on Tuesday. This takes the total financial assistance extended under the scheme, for the present financial year, to ₹35.41 crore, placing the district on top in implementation of the scheme, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

Any eligible beneficiaries, who are yet to receive the financial assistance of ₹10,000, can contact the Village/Ward Secretariat, he said.


