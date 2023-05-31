HamberMenu
Vizag to host International Organic Mahotsav-2023 from June 2

May 31, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The International Organic Mahotsav-2023 will be organised at the Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam from June 2 to 4. Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy will Inaugurate the event on June 2.

The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) is organising the event, which is aimed at encouraging the farmers who are practising natural farming methods and connecting them with the consumers within the country and outside.

An exhibition will be organised, where domestic and international FPOs, agri-preneurs, government and private agri-busines firms and technology companies will set up stalls. Organic farm produces from different States, and millet-based products will be on display. A brochure for the event was released on Tuesday, said a press release.

