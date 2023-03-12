ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag to host international Congress on irrigation and drainage from November 1 to 8

March 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Water Resources Department (WRD) will conduct the 25 th Congress of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) and the 74 th meeting of the International Executive Council meeting (IEC) in Visakhapatnam from November 1 to 8.

According to information, both the ICID and IEC meetings are being organised on the theme ‘Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture’. The ICID Congress focuses on the upcoming issues pertaining to irrigation, drainage, and flood management, the officials said.

Also, the meeting is aimed at providing a platform for reviewing several contentious issues concerning the future of irrigation water vis-à-vis increased demands for competitive uses. The congress aims to provide a platform for irrigation and drainage professionals and the board range of other stakeholders to share their knowledge and experiences in sustainable agriculture water management focusing on irrigation management and its related aspects, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US