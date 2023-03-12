HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag to host international Congress on irrigation and drainage from November 1 to 8

March 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Water Resources Department (WRD) will conduct the 25 th Congress of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) and the 74 th meeting of the International Executive Council meeting (IEC) in Visakhapatnam from November 1 to 8.

According to information, both the ICID and IEC meetings are being organised on the theme ‘Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture’. The ICID Congress focuses on the upcoming issues pertaining to irrigation, drainage, and flood management, the officials said.

Also, the meeting is aimed at providing a platform for reviewing several contentious issues concerning the future of irrigation water vis-à-vis increased demands for competitive uses. The congress aims to provide a platform for irrigation and drainage professionals and the board range of other stakeholders to share their knowledge and experiences in sustainable agriculture water management focusing on irrigation management and its related aspects, officials said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.