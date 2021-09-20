Vizag to host India-West Indies T20 match on February 18

The match will be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium

Cricket buffs in the city and surrounding districts are in for some cricketing treat, in the early part of next year, as Visakhapatnam has identified to host the second of the three T20s against West Indies.

According to the BCCI domestic schedule released on Monday, India will play three ODIs and three T20s against the formidable West Indian side from February 6 to 20.

The match in Visakhapatnam is scheduled for February 18, 2022, and will be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.

The last T20 was played between India and Australia in the stadium on February 24, 2019.

This ground has been the favourite hunting ground for Team India, as it has won both the test matches played against England in 2016 and South Africa in 2019.

Of the 10 ODIs played, India has won seven, lost one, one was cancelled and one was a tie.

But this also happens to be a good venue for the West Indies team, as out of the five ODIs played, India has won on two occasions, one was won by the WI team, one was cancelled and one was a tied match.

How well it will fare in the T20s is to be seen.

This is also the ground that brought former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to limelight, when he scored 148 and India defeated arch rivals Pakistan on April 5, 2005.