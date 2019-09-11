Vizag to host India-South Africa Test match

Cricket buffs in the city will get to see Team India don the whites against South Africa in a Test match from October 2 to 6.

The match is the first of the India-South Africa Test series and will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium.

To ensure smooth conduct of the game, a coordination committee has been formed by the Andhra Cricket Academy with the District Collector, Commissioner of Police and GVMC Commissioner as its members.

Ticket sale from Sept. 15

Tickets are likely to go on sale from September 15. Prices of daily tickets will range from ₹100 to ₹500 while seasonal tickets will cost ₹400 to ₹1,500. Tickets will be sold online as well as at counters. The date for sale of tickets will be informed later, said an ACA official. The authorities concerned are also making arrangements to give free entry to some students on a daily basis.

This will be the second Test to be played at the stadium, with the first one played between India and England in November 2016 which was won by India. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had scored centuries in the first innings of the match. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned a five-wicket haul in the first innings.