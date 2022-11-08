Vizag to host Global Investors’ Summit on March 3 and 4

Govt. plans roadshows to promote the event in all important cities across the globe

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiling the logo of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day AP Global Investors’ Summit-2023 will be organised at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

The State government has chalked out plans to organise roadshows to promote the summit in all important cities in the countries such as the U.S.A., U.K., Germany, Israel, Taiwan and South Korea.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat near here on Tuesday, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that captains of the industries in the State would be the brand ambassadors for the event though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself was a brand ambassador of the State. Keeping in view the resources available, the State government was focussing on education, agriculture, food processing, marine products, defence and aerospace, electric vehicles, skill development, health care, and tourism and hospitality besides logistics, exports, industrial corridors and start-ups at the summit, he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that the government would give priority to setting up and strengthening of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in the State. Andhra Pradesh was a role model in renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors. Thousands of jobs were being provided in the apparel industry. Apache footwear group had laid the foundation stone for a unit at Tirupati recently where about 10,000 jobs would be created, he said.

Due to COVID-19 no State could organise investors’ summit for the last two years in the country. As the industry had been recovering from the pandemic impact, many States began organising summits. Karnataka had already hosted an event and Odisha, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh were gearing up to hold such summits.

At this juncture, the State government was determined to attract big investors from different countries and other States to Andhra Pradesh, he added.