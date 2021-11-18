Vizag to be spruced up ahead of Fleet Review

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 November 2021 01:20 IST

Prime Minister, President to attend programme

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Indian Navy’s President’s Fleet Review-22 (PFR) and Milan-22 which are scheduled to be held in February and March 2022. He also directed officials to initiate beautification works in the city. He conducted a review meeting with officials from the Navy, Police, GVMC and several other departments concerned.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that a host of VVIPs such as the Prime Minister, President, Union Defence Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, Cabinet Ministers and a number of senior officials will be attending the PFR scheduled on February 21, 2022. The city will also hots Milan 2022 from February 25 to March 3. Delegates from 40 countries and over 20 naval ships will be part of the programme.

This was the first coordination meeting for the upcoming events. Sub-committees will be formed for the smooth conduct of the programme, he added.

From the Navy, Captain Ambuj Khare and other officials gave a powerpoint presentation on the programmes to the Collector. They also requested officials to take up cleaning of drains and garbage and road repairs as part of the beautification works.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, and Naval officials were present.