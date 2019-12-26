Visakhapatnam TDP Urban president S.A. Rehaman resigns

Telugu Desam Party’s (Urban) president of Visakhapatnam S.A. Rehaman has resigned from the party here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Rehaman said he was upset with the stand taken by the party’s president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the NRC, and that is why he was resigning as he has a moral responsibility towards the Muslim community. “We spoke to him on behalf of the Muslim community to make his stand clear on the NRC and CAA. Instead of encouraging the ongoing agitation, he told us to take up protests against Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a ‘U’ turn on the issue,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu clearly told us that Mr. Jagan had reversed his stand on the CAA and NRC after supporting it in the Parliament and he (Naidu) want us to highlight this aspect, which, we Muslims feel is ridiculous,” Dr. Rehaman averred.

Hails Jagan’s NRC stand

Appreciating Mr. Jagan’s stand on opposing the NRC in the State, he said, “The Chief Minister is very firm in his views on democracy and secularism. But at the same time, Mr. Naidu has least respect for the community, and now wants to make Mr. Jagan’s stand a political issue.”

Apologising to the Muslim community and other political parties for not joining the recent rally that was taken out in protest against the NRC, he said, “I had made a mistake, hoping that my party president would support us.”

‘Naidu clouded by paternal ambition’

According to him, Mr. Naidu was no longer the same person, both as an astute politician and efficient administrator, which he was before winning the 2014 elections. “His mind is now clouded with the ambition of promoting his son. This is impacting his judgement off late and because of this and some of his wrong decisions, people have taught us a lesson in the last election,” rued Dr. Rehaman.

He also pointed out that Mr. Naidu has adopted a ‘use and throw’ policy towards the Muslims. “When the TDP was in alliance with the BJP, we Muslims in the party supported and canvassed for BJP MLA and MLC candidates. Now, when we need his support, he has distanced himself,” he said.

Demands Gujarat CM’s resignation

Criticising Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s recent statement that Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world (for residence), and that India is the only country for Hindus, Dr. Rehaman demanded Prime Minister Modi should sack the CM for making such a statement and Mr. Rupani should tender a public apology.