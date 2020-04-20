Vizag startup makes face shields for frontline staff

To contribute its bit to those fighting COVID-19 pandemic, a startup, incubated by Startup Accelerator India (SAI) in the city, has come forward to make face shields using 3-D printing technology.

The startup has already commenced supplying a few samples to Brandix India Apparel City, Atchutapuram, which is producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for the State government.

The startup, at present, is making 50 to 60 units per day. “We are getting a lot of enquiries for bulk supply. Once we get orders, we will scale up the production up to 1,000 units per day,” K. Harsha Vardhan, CEO and founder of the startup, BotClub, told The Hindu.

He said face shields were useful for frontline workers such as doctors, paramedical staff and medical equipment manufacturers, and the COVID testing staff. The shield will have a stretchable band – an overhead protection sheet of 125 to 150 microns.

BotClub, set up in 2016, specialises in supply of educational lab equipment in South India. The export-oriented products are based on the curriculum of the school and helps children in hassle-free learning and easy-to-understand concepts straight from their textbooks.

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, the startup decided to use its infrastructure to make face shields. In each unit of face shield pack, the startup is offering alcohol wipes. Mr. Harsha Vardhan said one should wear a face mask and a fresh pair of gloves when collecting each batch of printed parts. The parts need to be stored in a sealable bag.

Precaution

He said there was a debate on how long the virus could survive on plastic but most reports confirmed that it would last for two to three days. “That means by letting packaged face shields stay for three days before distributing them, one would greatly reduce risk of transmission. He said as a precaution the entire stock should not be kept at one place.

“The manufacturing of face shields has just started. The response has been encouraging,” said SAI founder and CEO Anand Govindaluri.