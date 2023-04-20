ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vizag shift’ plan is a diversion tactic, says CPI leader

April 20, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

Deviation politics will not help Jagan Mohan Reddy anymore, says TDP leader

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has termed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement to shift the administration to Visakhapatnam by September as a ‘tactic to divert the people’s attention from the slew of legal wrangles faced by the ruling party and its leaders’.

Addressing the media here on April 20 (Thursday), Mr. Ramakrishna said the Chief Minister, being ‘disillusioned with the progress of ‘Kodi Kathi’ and Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder cases, was releasing concocted narratives. He advised Mr. Reddy to open a camp office in Vizag even today.

“The State has 35% jobless graduates when compared to the national average of 17%. But, the YSRCP legislators seem to be living in a different world. The ruling party MLAs are calling Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as their future without understanding that the Chief Minister would have no future if his bail is not extended further,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Meanwhile in Kadpa, Telugy Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member R. Sreenivasa Reddy said that shifting the State administration to Visakhapatnam would have no serious implications. Referring to the government’s ‘sudden focus’ on Mulapet in Srikakulam district, he said developing this little village as the next Mumbai and Chennai would take 200 years. “Such deviation politics will not help Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy anymore,” he said.

