Vizag sees increase of 500 Ganesh pandals

The city has seen a rise of over 500 Ganesh pandals this year.

A large number of public committees have come forward to set up Ganesh pandals in their localities this year, with the city police’s online portal www.ganeshutsav2019.com receiving about 2,367 applications by Sunday evening as compared to 1,810 pandals last year.

“After logging into the portal, the committees will be asked to upload relevant information and pay the requisite charges for their pandal. After this, they will have to upload receipts paid for permission taken from five departments — Fire, EPDCL, GVMC and Transport. A confirmatory SMS would then be sent to the organiser after which a Quick Response (QR) code would be generated, which would have to be affixed prominently near the pandal,” said Vivek Jasti, manager (Operations), Zebi Data India Private Limited, which is handling the website.

Mr. Jasti said that 95 Ganesh idols in the city are taller than nine feet, while there are 300 idols at a height of eight feet this year. He added that they are expecting to receive another 100 applications by Monday morning.

Long weekend

According to a few policemen, the long weekend and the fascination to showcase Ganesh idols in a unique way is behind the rise in the number of pandals this year. Police opined that many residential colonies have also come forward to set up pandals in their localities.

“As Vinayaka Chavithi is scheduled on Monday, many youths got free time to work on Ganesh pandals this year. So, applications flocked the website even in the last two days. Many committees are hoping to install Ganesh pandals in a unique and creative way,” said a police officer from the city.

Crowded markets

Rythu Bazars and markets were packed due to a festive rush in the morning. Poorna Market and flower markets at Akkayyapalem and Anandapuram witnessed heavy rush. With the demand from fruits, vegetables and decorative soaring, many shopkeepers began selling the items for double the going rate, buyers said.

Rural areas

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Rural Police received over 953 applications from parts of Anakapalle, Narsipatnam, Kasimkota, Payakaraopeta and a few other areas, as compared to around 700 last year. The district is likely to have around 3,400 Ganesh pandals this year.