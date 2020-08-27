Vizag sees 593 new COVID-19 cases

Visakhapatnam district reported 593 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33,722.
Six more persons succumbed to the virus on Thursday, taking the death toll to 237. Of the total death toll, 146 were reported in August alone.
According to officials, 705 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases in the district stands at 5,466 while discharges stood at 28,019.
Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar said there are 738 clusters in the district, of which 54 are very active and 109 are active clusters, with 575 clusters being declared dormant.
The Collector had de-notified 171 clusters after no cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.
According to the officials from the Health Department, a few more clusters are likely to be de-notified in the coming days.
