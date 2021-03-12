Vizag sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

The district reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, taking the overall tally to 60,694.

This is for the second time this month that the district has reported over 20 COVID-19 cases in a single day. As many as 153 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district since March 1. Eighty-three persons have recovered from the virus in the last 11 days.

The number of active cases which stood at 24 on March 1 has now increased to 94. As per the bulletin, the death toll stands at 539, as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Similarly, the total number of recoveries stands at 60,061 as of Thursday.