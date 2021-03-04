Andhra Pradesh

Vizag-Secunderabad Garib Rath special from April 1

Garib Rath Special Express trains 02740/02739 between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad will be operated with effect from April 1, 2021.

Train 02740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam superfast special train will leave Secunderabad at 8.30 p.m. daily, with effect from April 1, and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7.40 a.m.

In the return direction, the 02739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad superfast special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.40 p.m. daily with effect from April 2 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 8.10 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot Junction, Tuni, Anakapalle and Duvvada.

The rake will comprise 18 3rd AC coaches and two generator motor cars.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to strictly follow all health protocols before undertaking the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appealed to the passengers to provide their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alerts on time in case there are any updates such as train cancellation or change of timings.

