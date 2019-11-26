Vizag scuba divers get a pat from Modi

It’s a proud moment for scuba diving instructor Subhash Chandran and his team members who were lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undertaking an underwater clean-up drive and scooping plastic waste from the sea.

‘Mann ki Baat’

Mr. Modi praised the efforts put in by Mr. Subhash and his team to clean the sea off Mangamaripeta coast during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

“We came across huge volumes of plastic trash accumulating in the sea during our scuba diving practice and decided to scoop out the garbage. We have removed seven tonnes of plastic waste from the sea during 22 rounds of diving till date. Many people came forward to support us. But never did we think that our humble efforts would be appreciated by the Prime Minister. It is an inspiration for sure. We will continue the clean-up drive,” said Mr. Subhash, who along with his team members, was felicitated by BJP leaders here on Monday.

Apart from Mr. Subhash, the team comprised his wife Padmavathi, Sachin Sarma and S. Appanna. volunteers Siva Kumar and Divyateja.

Ms. Padmavati said that the people of Visakhapatnam had kept them motivated. “It’s a voluntary effort for three hours a day. I feel very happy to be recognised by Mr. Modi. However, so much need to be done to keep the sea clean,” she said.

Former MP K. Haribabu who felicitated the scuba divers announced that the BJP would organise a public demonstration of the works done by Mr. Subhash and his team in the third week of December at the points conducive for scuba diving.

“The citizens must see how the sea is getting polluted day by day and ensure that they should not dump plastic waste on the beach,” Mr. Haribabu said.

Screen net in storm water drain

The BJP leader also wanted the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to fix screen nets to the storm water drains from Coastal Battery to Rushikonda to prevent the entry of plastic into the sea. “The team had posted their work on Instagram and Facebook and the Prime Minister’s Office brought this to the notice of the Prime Minister,” said MLC P.V.N. Madhav.