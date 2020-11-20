Vizag reports fewer than 100 cases for 11th day in a row

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 November 2020 01:08 IST

The district’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 58,000-mark, with 45 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours as on Thursday evening, taking the total caseload to 58,005.

One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 499. As many as 65 persons who were undergoing treatment have recovered from the infection.

For the 11th day in a row, the single-day COVID-19 tally remained below 100. In these 11 days, fewer than 50 cases were reported on three occasions.

The average number of cases reported per day since the last one week stands at 61.4.

Active cases have come down below 1,300 and stand at 1,284 as of Thursday. Recoveries have also further increased to 56,222, which is 96.9%.

There are no ‘very active’ clusters, and only 11 active and 318 dormant clusters in the district.