Vizag reports 98 new COVID cases, 1 death

The district has reported 98 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 61,356 here on Thursday.

For the third day in a row, the district has reported a COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 543. For the first time this year, the district saw three deaths in three consecutive days.

In March, the total number of new COVID-19 cases reported was 816. Out of these cases, 452 cases were reported since March 20. The cases reported in February 2020 were just 268.

The number of active cases which were just 24 on March 1, breached the 500-mark and stands at 526 by Thursday morning.

With the recovery of seven persons, the number of recoveries have increased to 60,287.