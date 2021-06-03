Vizag reports 814 new COVID cases

The district reported 814 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making it the fourth day in a row that fewer than 1,000 daily cases have been reported.

The number of persons who tested negative in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning stood at 1,491. The number of active cases, which was over 20,000 just two weeks ago, has declined to 11,569.

While the total caseload stands at 1,40,327, the recoveries increased to 1,27,829.

The death toll increased to 929 after six more persons succumbed to the infection.