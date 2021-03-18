Vizag reports 36 new COVID cases

The district reported 36 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,844 as of Wednesday morning.

The number of active cases which stood at 24 on March 1, has now increased to 146. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported this month are 304, as against 268 in February 2021.

According to the bulletin, as many as 10 persons have recovered from the virus, which takes the total number of recoveries to 60,158. The death toll remains at 540, as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.