Vizag reports 190 new COVID cases, four deaths in a day

Number of active cases declines to 3,013

The district reported 190 new coronavirus infections and four deaths during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin on Wednesday. The new cases have taken the cumulative tally to 52,192, while the total number of deaths has reached 428.

Recovery count

As many as 342 persons were discharged or recovered after undergoing treatment for the infection, taking the count to 48,751. The number of active cases declined to 3,013.

“Of the total 307 COVID-19 clusters in the district, four are very active and 64 are active. As many as 239 clusters have been designated as dormant,” said special officer for COVID-19 and principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, adding that 627 clusters have been denotified.