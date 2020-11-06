Andhra Pradesh

Vizag reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The district has reported 120 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 56,902 since the pandemic broke out, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the district administration on Thursday evening.

The death toll also rose to 483 after two more persons succumbed to the virus in the same period. Meanwhile, 165 persons who were affected by COVID-19 have recovered.

With the new cases and discharges, the total number of recoveries from the district have increased to 54,682 in Vizag. Similarly, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 1,737.

Among the total 319 clusters, six are very active, 19 are active. 294 clusters are said to be dormant. The district administration has de-notified 627 clusters.

