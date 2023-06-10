Vizag records an all-time high maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius

June 10, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Visakhapatnam experienced extremely hot weather conditions on Saturday and recorded an all-time high maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius (Waltair station), even as several parts of the state experienced severe heatwave conditions. As a result, severe heatwave prevailed in all mandals of Visakhapatnam district.

According to India Meteorological Department, the weather station at the Visakhapatnam airport recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, the highest in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The departure from the normal maximum temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD AP Chief S. Stella, so far, the highest maximum temperature recorded at Waltair station was 42.0 degrees Celsius on May 19, 1978, and the highest maximum temperature recorded at the airport station was 45.4 degrees Celsius on June 9, 1995. Lastly, in 2014 the maximum temperature in the city crossed 40 degrees Celsius and reached the 40.4-mark.

The State’s highest maximum temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Gannavaram on May 11, 2002.

Maximum temperatures recorded at other areas in the State on Saturday were: Jangamaheswara Puram (43.4), Tuni (43.1), Kavali (42.6), Ongole (42.1), Amaravati (42.1), Kakinada (41.9), Nellore (41.6), Nandigama (41.6), Bapatla (41.4), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (40.5), Tirupati (41.0), Kalingapatnam (40.5), Kadapa (40.2) and Nandyal (40.0).

Severe heatwave

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in 60 mandals of eight districts including Anakapalli (21 mandals), Vizianagaram (13), Visakhapatnam (8), Kakinada (7) and heatwave conditions prevailed in 116 mandals on Saturday, as per the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions are likely in 50 mandals and heatwave conditions are likely in 219 mandals. All mandals of East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada and NTR are likely to experience either severe heatwave or heatwave conditions.

On Monday, severe heatwave conditions may prevail in 100 mandals and heatwave conditions may prevail in 119 mandals. All mandals of Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram will either experience severe heatwave or heatwave conditions.