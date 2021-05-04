Vizag-Raipur, Puri-Gunupur specials cancelled

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 May 2021 20:19 IST

Due to steep rise in coronavirus infection leading to poor patronisation, train no. 08417/ 08418 Puri-Gunupur-Puri special trains are cancelled.

Train no. 08417 Puri- Gunupur special train is being cancelled with effect from May 5 and 08418 Gunupur- Puri special train will be cancelled with effect from May 6, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

In view of safety-related modernisation works, bridge rebuilding works in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway, 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 5, and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Raipur on May 5 are cancelled.

Public are requested to bear with the administration as these modernisation works are essential for safety enhancement and passenger comfort.

The railways have decided to run 06216 Mysuru – Danapur one-way summer special express. Train no. 06216 Mysuru – Danapur summer special express, will leave Mysuru at 11 a.m. on May 6 (Thursday) and will reach Danapur at 8:45 p.m. on May 8 (Saturday) for one trip only.

The one way special will have halt at Visakhapatnam – 19:55/20:15 hrs (on May 7) and Khurda Road – 01:40/01:50 hours, Bhadrak – 05:43/05:45 hours(on May 8) over East Coast Railway.

The train will have a composition of 20 coaches comprising 14 Sleeper coaches, four Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake-Vans.

In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 and to contain the spread of the infection, railways has decided to reduce the number of the services of 06597/ 06598 Yesvantpur-Howrah-Yesvantpur special trains to three trips only.

Earlier these trains were announced to run from April 22 to June 29 but now it has been decided to run for only three trips. Train no. 06597 Yesvantpur-Howrah special train will run on May 6 and 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur special train will run on May 11 (Tuesday) with the existing stoppages and composition.