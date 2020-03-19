Vizag ports extra cautious in wake of corona scare

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 March 2020 23:25 IST

‘Ships being allowed only after thorough screening of crew members’

After finding out the health status of crew members of ships calling at Visakhapatnam Port Trust for 14 days from the date of their departure from a foreign port to the arrival at the anchorage, the authorities are allowing them to berth in the harbour.

Following a directive from the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Health on precautions to prevent COVID-19, VPT has screened 1,200-member crew on-board 55 ships.

VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh told The Hindu that they were taking no chance with regard to extra precautions. Only after thorough testing and clearance from the port health officer, they were allowing ships from China, Thailand, Honk Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and the United State, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The mobile health team is using thermal guns, gloves, N-95 masks and viral barrier kits while screening individual crew member after their arrival. Their travel history is also taken into consideration and a certificate is being obtained from the master/captain of the ship on the health status of individual employees.

The port has provided two quarantine facilities -- a 10-bed ward at Port Golden Jubilee Hospital and converted six 3-BHK quarters into 18-bed facility at Maharanipeta.

Gangavaram Port

Gangavaram Port management said it took all precautionary measures as per the advisory provided by the Ministry of Shipping and the State Department of Ports.

It has installed thermal scanners at the port and all ships arriving from the affected areas are informed about the COVID-19 by email by the respective shipping agents well before anchorage.

Daily update on the health status of crew has been made mandatory during their stay at the port.