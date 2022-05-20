Vizag port handles record cargo on a single day

May 20, 2022 18:45 IST

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority handled the highest volume of cargo on a single day on Thursday. It handled 3,76,460 MT of cargo at its inner and outer harbours, including SPM, from 22 vessels that were berthed in the port.

The VPA handled such a high volume of cargo for the second time in a span of one month.

Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao appreciated the Traffic Department and Traffic Manager Ratna Shekar and his team for this achievement.