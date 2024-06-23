Vizag police prepare 100-day action plan to check ganja menace

With Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha making it clear that there should be “zero tolerance towards tackling ganja menace,” the Visakhapatnam police have come up with a 100-day action plan.

As a part of it, a series of meetings are being organised with the courier agencies, APSRTC, Railways, and private transport services, and managements of various institutions to check illegal transport of ganja and narcotics substances. Besides, the police have heightened their vigil on inter-State smugglers.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar has directed his officers to organise awareness meetings for students of various educational institutions to explain to them the consequences of being booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Conduct of rallies and marathons with the active participation of students and youth is also being planned.

The police say that a special team is being constituted to keep a check on the call data records (CDRs) and bank statements, and track the movement of suspicious elements as well as offenders involved in NDPA cases in the past.

The police have also decided to focus on ‘Mulakat’ meetings of remand prisoners booked under the NDPS Act to know whom they are talking to and whether they are engaging with new groups to continue ganja smuggling after coming out of jail.

The police, with the coordination of various agencies and the fishermen community, are also focussing on smuggling activities through the sea routes.

“There are only two sniffer dogs for detection of narcotics. We have received clear instructions to increase their number. Budget too has been allocated by the district administration for the purpose,” says a senior police officer.

Besides, the police have been creating awareness about the toll-free number, 14500, at public places, and appealing to the people to inform them in case they find smuggling, consumption and storage of ganja.

The are a number of instances where the smugglers have made residential houses their storage points, especially in the areas such as Pendurthi, Sujatha Nagar, Gopalapatnam, Allipuram, etc.

The police have constituted teams for deployment in the areas prone to consumption of ganja based on complaints received from local residents and public representatives earlier.

