Vizag police embark on anti-corruption drive

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 January 2021 00:38 IST

To curb alleged corruption at the ground level, including at police stations, the Visakhapatnam City Police have launched a campaign titled ‘Avineeti Aalasatvam Vaddu-Aatmabhimaanam Muddu’ here on Thursday.

“This is a New Year resolution, wherein there will be emphasis across the rank and file of the department to act consciously in accordance with law without delaying action and without indulging in any corrupt activity,” Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said.

Advertising

Advertising

The campaign will be run at all field offices such as police stations, City Police office, Armed Reserve Office and at other field offices.

As per the campaign, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police, Inspector and other senior officers shall be visiting a police station a day and will discuss various issues among themselves.

“It is generally seen that those who are honest and sincere, at times, do not want to act against corruption due to various reasons, whereas those who are very effective often indulge in corruption. Both situations are unhealthy. Therefore, it is decided to run this campaign with an idea to push the honest persons to work in a time-bound manner and to ensure that a person who is corrupt keeps away from such activities,” Mr. Sinha said.

The senior officers hope that the campaign will usher in better transparency and more efficiency in the police force.

“We also hope that the public would stand to benefit from the transparency and effectiveness, in the long run,” said Mr. Sinha.