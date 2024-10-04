GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag police appeal to citizens to be wary of cyber fraudsters

Fraudsters dupe gullible people of money by making phone calls in the name of TRAI and FedEx courier

Published - October 04, 2024 12:49 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Police on October 3 (Thursday) asked the citizens to be wary of cybercriminals committing frauds by making phone calls in the name of TRAI and FedEx courier.

The fraudsters are scaring people by claiming that their phone numbers were used in illegal activities and duping them of money, the cyber police said.

Modus operandi

Explaining about the TRAI call frauds, the police said the fraudsters would call people from unknown numbers and make them believe that they are calling from TRAI. They would claim that a person in Mumbai is using a phone registered in the name of victims and Aadhaar number in illegal activities.

When the victim tries to clarify that he is not involved in any illegal activity, the caller would reveal the names and Aadhaar card details of their victims. The fraudsters use open source intelligence equipment to know the details of their victims.

The fraudsters then would connect the call to a number claiming that it belonged to Mumbai Crime Branch and another fraudster would convince the victims that the phone was used in illegal activities and an FIR would be registered. Then another fraudster impersonating a police officer would make a Whatsapp or Skype call to the victim and ask the latter to visit the Crime Police Station. He would threaten the victim of arrest if the latter does not cooperate with the ‘investigation’.

During the WhatsApp or Skype call, fraudsters in police uniform would question their victim and tell the latter to submit bank account details. Simultaneously, fraudsters would send a copy in the name of the CBI, agreeing to keep the investigation confidential.

Then another person impersonating an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer would behave harshly with the victim while the person posing as an Inspector would tell the ‘ACP’ that the victim is cooperating with the investigation. The person posing Inspector would then send a fake Supreme Court order for verification and ask the victim to deposit money into a bank account as a security deposit and assure refund if the victim comes clean in their investigation. Many victims succumb to the pressure and deposit huge amount of money, the police said and warned the citizens to be wary of such fraudsters.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:49 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.