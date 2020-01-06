Andhra Pradesh

‘Vizag one of the best locations in India’

Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney speaking at the IIM, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney speaking at the IIM, Visakhapatnam on Monday.  

more-in

A senior IAS officer on deputation to the Centre has said that Visakhapatnam is one of the best locations in the country and due to its scenic locations and cleanliness, it is always a pleasure for outsiders to visit the city.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam here, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said the city was most beautiful and well-maintained. “It is always a pleasure on my part to be in the city as a Government of India official and when I was serving the undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Sawhney said it was not only having a cosmopolitan culture but also had a hub of industries. It had a combination of industrial hub and a vibrant startup ecosystem. “It has beautiful beaches, hills, forests, tribal people and the presence of naval establishment,” he said.

Recalling his stint in Hyderabad in the Chief Minister’s Office and other positions, he said it was wonderful to see both the capital of Telangana and AP’s largest city Visakhapatnam grow. He, however, did not make any reference to the proposal by the State government to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
development
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 8:39:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vizag-one-of-the-best-locations-in-india/article30495715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY