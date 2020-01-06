‘Vizag one of the best locations in India’

A senior IAS officer on deputation to the Centre has said that Visakhapatnam is one of the best locations in the country and due to its scenic locations and cleanliness, it is always a pleasure for outsiders to visit the city.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam here, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said the city was most beautiful and well-maintained. “It is always a pleasure on my part to be in the city as a Government of India official and when I was serving the undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Sawhney said it was not only having a cosmopolitan culture but also had a hub of industries. It had a combination of industrial hub and a vibrant startup ecosystem. “It has beautiful beaches, hills, forests, tribal people and the presence of naval establishment,” he said.

Recalling his stint in Hyderabad in the Chief Minister’s Office and other positions, he said it was wonderful to see both the capital of Telangana and AP’s largest city Visakhapatnam grow. He, however, did not make any reference to the proposal by the State government to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.