Vizag not very comfortably placed

Only two reservoirs have attained 80% storage while the rest are way below their capacities

The recent rains have brought a good amount of water to only some reservoirs in Visakhapatnam district, while most other water bodies did not witness much inflow.

"Rains have brought good inflows to the Yeleru and the Raiwada reservoirs only. All the other reservoirs, including Tatipudi and Meghadrigedda did not have much inflow," says the Superintending Engineer (water supply), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Venugopal Rao.

As per the statistics released by the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information & Management System, as on August 20 the storage of the Yeleru reservoir was 19.33 tmcft, out of its gross capacity of 24.11, which is almost 80.17%. Against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 283.99 feet, the present level is 276.31.

The reservoir’s storage was about 17.44 tmcft on August 17 and on August 20 evening, it was around 19. 47, said an official.

Similarly, the Raiwada reservoir’s gross capacity is 3.60 tmcft and its storage as on August 20 is 2.86, which is about 79.34%. While the FRL is 373.77 feet, the present level is 367.49.

Low levels

However, the situation is quite different at the Tatipudi reservoir where the water level is at 274.80 feet. While its gross capacity is 3.33 tmcft, the current storage is 1.16, which is 34.8%. Similarly, the current storage of the Meghadrigedda reservoir is 1.16 tmcft out of its total storage 3.33.

According to officials, the total number of minor irrigation tanks in the district is 3,242 whose total storage capacity is 8.47 tmcft. However, the current storage is about 2.51 tmcft.

Rainfall

According to the CM Dashboard, the district reported normal rainfall. While the average rainfall (normal) during August 1 to 20 is 135.23 mm, the actual rainfall was 146.21 mm. During the period between June 1 and August 20, the normal rainfall is 461.29 mm against the actual rainfall of 481.22. The deviation is 4.32 %.