Vizag North candidates resolve not to ‘buy’ votes

The candidates contesting from Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency on Thursday came to a common platform and the pressing issues in the segment that needs to be addressed, with a resolve to keep the election free from luring of voters with money and corrupt practice.

During a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Vizag Journalists’ Forum, candidates P. Vishnu Kumar Raju (BJP), K.K. Raju (YSRCP), Pasupuleti Ushakiran (Jana Sena Party) and Gompa Govind (Congress) discussed issues such as junior and degree colleges, government hospital, steps, roads and drainage in the hill-slope areas, development of Madhava Swamy temple, retaining the Port Trust School and reconstruction of VAMBAY houses.

However, TDP nominee and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao gave the meeting a miss.

Sitting MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju claimed that he had passed on all the benefits to the genuine beneficiaries transparently. “I have spoken for more than 31 hours in the Assembly, next only to the Chief Minister, touching upon several issues such as hike in homeguards’ salary, better wages for Brandix workers, higher mess charges to university students, bringing down NALA tax and more staff for the KGH that have benefited several sections,” he said.

Fight against corruption

Asserting that he was honest and remained accessible to people, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that he was instrumental in stopping the land-pooling schemes in Bhimili and Mudapaka and the government constituting Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into land scam allegations. “I was offered ₹100 crore to turn a clod shoulder at the corruption,” he claimed and alleged that attempts were being made to influence voters through money.

YSRCP nominee K.K. Raju said he had completed two rounds of ‘padayatra’ in the constituency. “It is unfortunate that people in six colonies including Ekalavya and Chittibabu colonies, are living in poor conditions. All of them will be rehabilitated, if my party is voted to power,” he said, adding that resolving the 80-foot road issue, FOBs at Kancharapalem Mettu and Urvasi Junction, new houses to the Burma repatriated were his priorities.

‘Navaratnalu promises’

Dwelling at length on the ‘Navaratnalu promises’ of the YSRCP, Mr. K.K. Raju said votes would be sought in the next election only after implementing the prohibition.

Jana Sena Party candidate Pasupuleti Ushakiran said her party would directly transfer ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 to women’s accounts, give six to ten LPG cylinders free of cost and ensure nutritious supplement to children. She promised rehabilitation to those living on government sites in the constituency.

Gompa Govind of the Congress promised that being a local, he would remain accessible to the poor, work for pensions to all eligible beneficiaries and ensure allotment of kalyanamantapams to the economic weaker sections.