Vizag-Nanded special express to get LHB coaches

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2021 18:12 IST

They offer better travel comfort and are lighter in weight, says official

In its endeavour to provide a comfortable journey to commuters, the East Coast Railway has decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to Visakhapatnam-Nanded -Visakhapatnam special express with effect from July 31.

East Coast Railway has been working to initiate conversion of conventional coaches of important long distance trains with LHB coaches over its jurisdiction. The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better travel comfort, they are lighter in weight and have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

To begin with, Waltair Division has converted six rakes into LHB rakes and operates in Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express trains and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Cudappah.

This will give additional accommodation and more comfort to the pilgrims travelling to Tirupati, said a railway official.

Train No. 08565 Visakhapatnam- Nanded Tri-weekly special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from July 31. And train No. 08566 Nanded-Visakhapatnam Tri-weekly special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from August 1.

This pair of special trains will have 17 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-6, Second Class-4, AC Pantry car coach-1 and Generator Motor Car-1.

Apart from these, more LHB coaches which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21, will be deployed shortly in a phased manner, according to an official release from the East Coast Railway.