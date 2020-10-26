Vizag Metro Rail project to be completed by 2028

VISAKHAPATNAM

Bothca inaugurates regional office of AP Metro Rail Corporation

Vizag Metro Rail project, proposed to be taken up in four corridors covering a total distance of 75.3 km at an estimated cost of ₹15,933 crore, is expected to be completed by 2028. The first phase, extending over 46.40 km, is expected to be completed by 2025.

A master plan has already been prepared for development of 79.91 km of light metro corridor and 60 km modern tram corridor. The project consultants would prepare separate DPRs for the metro and tram corridors and submit them by mid-November and mid-December respectively.

The consultants have made detailed traffic study and recommended four metro corridors with 52 stations, extending over a length of 75.31 km. Corridor-1 will be from Steel Plant to Kommadi junction, covering a distance of 34.23 km, corridor-2 from Gurudwara to Old Post Office, covering 5.26 km, corridor-3 from Thatichetlapalem to China Waltair, covering 6.91 km and corridor-4 from Kommadi to Bhogapuram Airport, covering a distance of 28.91 km.

The modern tram will be in three routes: corridor-1: NAD junction to Pendurthi, covering 10.20 km., Steel Plant Gate to Anakapalle, covering 18.20 km and corridor-3 from Old Head Post Office to Bheemili beach via Rushikonda 31.80 km.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the regional office of AP Metro Rail Corporation here on Sunday.

Addressing the media later, the Minister said: “The project is being taken up for the development of Visakhapatnam city as part of the decentralisation plan of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Unique features

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the unique features of Vizag Metro were that it would not have overhead electrical lines as in the case of other metros in India, and would be powered by 750 volts DC power. It would be a driver-less metro. Six multi-level car parkings were planned at Steel Plant Gate, Gurudwara, Maddilapalem, BVK College, Sampath Vinayak temple and Gajuwaka. Each would have a capacity for parking 200 to 300 cars.

Of the 75.3 km of light metro corridors, 70.5 km would be fully elevated and 4.5 km would be at grade level near Bhogapuram Airport.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Metro Rail Project MD N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy, VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy and Adeep Raj were among those present.