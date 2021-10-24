Andhra Pradesh

Vizag-LTT special to leave at 9.35 a.m. on October 25

The train No. 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) special, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam, at 11.20 p.m. on Sunday (October 24) is rescheduled to leave at 9.35 a.m. on Monday (October 25) due to the late running of the pairing train from LTT.

It has already been announced by the railways that train no.08519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT- Visakhapatnam special will run in diverted route via Secunderabad- Nizamabad – Nanded- Manmad-Igatpuri-LTT due to safety-related works.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has appealed to the travelling public to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 5:42:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vizag-ltt-special-to-leave-at-935-am-on-october-25/article37149854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY