Vizag-LTT special to leave at 9.35 a.m. on October 25

The train No. 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) special, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam, at 11.20 p.m. on Sunday (October 24) is rescheduled to leave at 9.35 a.m. on Monday (October 25) due to the late running of the pairing train from LTT.

It has already been announced by the railways that train no.08519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT- Visakhapatnam special will run in diverted route via Secunderabad- Nizamabad – Nanded- Manmad-Igatpuri-LTT due to safety-related works.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has appealed to the travelling public to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.